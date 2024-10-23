Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ESG Reporting Software provider SustainIQ have been awarded the Most Innovative Supplier award at this year’s UK Building Innovation Awards.

The Building Innovation Awards, in association with Build in Digital, celebrates the innovative products, services &echnologies that are reshaping UK construction.

Build in Digital is an online news and social networking platform for construction professionals who are leading the digital and cultural transformation of the sector.

Pictured is Liam McEvoy, co-founder at SustainIQ receiving the Most Innovative Supplier award at the Building Innovation Awards. Credit: UKBE and Joe Gardner Photography

Founded in Belfast in 2018 by Liam McEvoy and Maria Diffley, SustainIQ is an integrated ESG reporting platform unifies all aspects of an organisation’s sustainability activities within a single environment. Organisations use SustainIQ to measure, monitor, and report on their social, economic, and environmental performance in real time.

Co-founder Liam McEvoy said: “We launched SustainIQ in 2018 in response to the growing regulatory, commercial, and environmental pressures driving ESG. At the time, it was incredibly difficult for organisations to create a comprehensive and informative view of their sustainability and social value impacts. SustainIQ brings all that siloed data together within a single environment to provide organisations with actionable, and auditable view of their ESG performance”.

Co-founder Maria Diffley, explained: “The regulatory and commercial drivers that led to us create SustainIQ have continued to grow. In the public sector alone, sustainability and social value can account for as much as 20% of a submission score. In the private sector, companies are giving preference to suppliers with strong ESG credentials. Effectively reporting on and demonstrating those activities can now mean the difference between winning and losing business”.

Used by over 40,000 users in over 30 countries globally, leading construction firms such as Vistry Group, Morrisroe, John Paul Construction, Gilbert-Ash, McAleer & Rushe and Elliott Group, amongst others, use SustainIQ to verify their sustainability credentials on high-profile projects.