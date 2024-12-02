This ambitious initiative includes the installation of several solar panels, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and the introduction of electric hybrid vehicles into the company’s fleet

Belfast’s ESS, a leader in the local security industry, has announced a significant investment in green infrastructure that paves the pathway for 20% of the company’s fleet to be electric by 2025.

This is part of a wider, long-term framework which sets out a company-wide target to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2032.

Now celebrating 50 years in business, this ambitious initiative includes the installation of several solar panels, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and the introduction of electric hybrid vehicles into the company’s fleet, positioning ESS as a leader in sustainable business practices within the security industry.

Alongside the green infrastructure investments, the company will provide bespoke training on sustainable security practices for all staff and is working to increase remote monitoring and security servicing by 30%, thus reducing previously committed travel and fossil fuel consumption. With significant public infrastructure challenges for electric vehicle charging in Northern Ireland, ESS has sought to proactively move the needle by installing its own EV chargers at key company locations. These chargers will support the growing number of electric and hybrid vehicles in the ESS fleet, ensuring that the company’s transition to greener transportation is both efficient and sustainable. ESS will also offer up the chargers to partners and customers as required.

The combination of all these practices will help to drive a robust carbon reduction strategy for ESS, which will help the business minimise the environmental impact of its operations, while continuing to deliver best in class services for customers.

ESS director Tony McEwan, said: “Like other industries, the security industry has a key role to play in reducing emissions. We’re leading from the front and advancing our sustainability agenda in several ways including: remote monitoring, electrifying our fleet and providing training to staff. This is part of an ambitious carbon reduction strategy, which feels like a significant action to take and a notable milestone for the business.” In comparison to industry standards, the security sector in the UK and Northern Ireland has an average fleet emissions output significantly higher than the broader transportation sector, largely due to the reliance on traditional diesel and petrol vehicles. With the industry average carbon emissions from fleet vehicles estimated at over 150g CO2/km, ESS’s push towards a 20% electric fleet by 2025 is set to make the company a market leader in emissions reduction. According to industry statistics, the adoption of electric vehicles within the security sector has been slow, with most companies still heavily reliant on fossil fuels. However, ESS’s ambitious electrification goal and green infrastructure investments place it at the forefront of this shift. “The ESS investment in solar energy and electric vehicles not only aligns with a commitment to environmental stewardship but also sets a new standard in the security industry - a focus on social value within a structured ESG strategy , an embedded commitment to ISO 14001 accreditation”, said Paul Campbell NXC at ESS.

