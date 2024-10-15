Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

October Planning decisions set to benefit Belfast’s health, tourism and wider economy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee has given the green light this evening for a range of applications set to benefit Belfast’s health, tourism and wider economy.

Approval was granted for the change of use and conversion of an office and restaurant building and part demolition of an existing building at 33-44 Bedford Street/4-6 Clarence Street to facilitate the development of an 88 bedroom city centre hotel with rooftop restaurant, bar and swimming pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s Planning Committee also granted approval for a new two-storey regional radiopharmaceutical facility at Royal Victoria Hospital. The planning application submitted by Belfast Health and Social Care Trust includes single storey ancillary services accommodation and alterations to the existing car park for the proposed building.

Approval was granted for the change of use and conversion of an office and restaurant building and part demolition of an existing building at 33-44 Bedford Street/4-6 Clarence Street to facilitate the development of an 88 bedroom city centre hotel with rooftop restaurant, bar and swimming pool

Planning permission was also granted for a factory extension at Millennium Way, Ballymagarry for storage/loading and associated works.

Councillor Arder Carson, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee, said: “The applications considered by the Planning Committee this evening may be very different in nature, but they are all to be welcomed for the benefits they will deliver for residents, businesses and visitors to the city, in line with The Belfast Agenda.

“The new hotel development on Bedford and Clarence Street in particular has the potential to enhance the city’s growing hotel and overnight accommodation offering. In doing so, it will help to attract more people to enjoy Belfast’s retail, hospitality and cultural offer and secure additional visitor spend in the city centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planned new hotel development at 33-44 Bedford Street and 4-6 Clarence Street, Belfast city centre (CGI image subject to further amendments). (Credit: TODD Architects/TSA Planning)

October’s planning applications follow committee approvals for two major developments in September - a new purpose-built managed student accommodation development in Titanic Quarter and three social housing apartment blocks at Upper Dunmurry Lane.