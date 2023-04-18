The two experts identified an opportunity for curlabs to digitise their innovation strategy processes and offer their clients a more comprehensive approach to innovation.Vilho explained: "We were impressed with Celsio's approach to creating innovation strategies and developing innovation skills. Collating multiple perspectives and building true consensus around an innovation strategy can be an arduous journey and the Celsio software provides great support and value in that process."This partnership has the potential to bring the secrets of leading innovation to every organisation in Sweden, not just our fantastic unicorn startups or our traditional large companies, and maintain Sweden's position at the forefront on innovation."Charlie continued: "Celsio has been trading for a little over a year, and in that time we have seen an unprecedented level of success with major contract wins in financial services and local government. Building on our success in the Irish market, we're now expanding our reach internationally and so, we are very excited to partner with curlabs and provide our innovation management system as part of their proposition. “Sweden is consistently towards the top of the global innovation index, so we’re delighted that curlabs has identified our software as a key differentiator, allowing them to scale and offer a more comprehensive approach to their clients. We look forward to supporting curlabs as they implement our Innovation Management System."Under the terms of the partnership agreement, curlabs will have the option to embed Celsio's software into their offering or pass potential client leads to Celsio, who will deliver the system directly to the client.The partnership will allow both companies to expand and grow their businesses in new markets.Charlie added: "The Celsio and curlabs partnership will increase the awareness and value of systematic innovation around the world, and we are excited to see the results of this collaboration.”