News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
9 minutes ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
2 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
3 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
4 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
4 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

Belfast's Celsio and Sweden's curlabs announce new breakthrough international innovation partnership

Two innovation consultancy firms based in Belfast and Stockholm have announced a new breakthrough partnership to provide innovation strategy offerings for Swedish clients.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST

Northern Ireland’s Celsio is supporting curlabs with their software to help create innovation strategies and developing innovation skills. The partnership was formed after Vilho Jonsson, director of curlabs, and Charlie Tuxworth, managing partner at Celsio, met through their work on the ISO56000 standardisation of innovation management.

The two experts identified an opportunity for curlabs to digitise their innovation strategy processes and offer their clients a more comprehensive approach to innovation.Vilho explained: "We were impressed with Celsio's approach to creating innovation strategies and developing innovation skills. Collating multiple perspectives and building true consensus around an innovation strategy can be an arduous journey and the Celsio software provides great support and value in that process."This partnership has the potential to bring the secrets of leading innovation to every organisation in Sweden, not just our fantastic unicorn startups or our traditional large companies, and maintain Sweden's position at the forefront on innovation."Charlie continued: "Celsio has been trading for a little over a year, and in that time we have seen an unprecedented level of success with major contract wins in financial services and local government. Building on our success in the Irish market, we're now expanding our reach internationally and so, we are very excited to partner with curlabs and provide our innovation management system as part of their proposition. “Sweden is consistently towards the top of the global innovation index, so we’re delighted that curlabs has identified our software as a key differentiator, allowing them to scale and offer a more comprehensive approach to their clients. We look forward to supporting curlabs as they implement our Innovation Management System."Under the terms of the partnership agreement, curlabs will have the option to embed Celsio's software into their offering or pass potential client leads to Celsio, who will deliver the system directly to the client.The partnership will allow both companies to expand and grow their businesses in new markets.Charlie added: "The Celsio and curlabs partnership will increase the awareness and value of systematic innovation around the world, and we are excited to see the results of this collaboration.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Northern Ireland firm to light up the skies with 900 kites as part of the Eurovi...
Most Popular
The partnership was formed after Vilho Jonsson, director of curlabs and Charlie Tuxworth, managing partner at Celsio, met through their work on the ISO56000 standardisation of innovation management. The two experts identified an opportunity for curlabs to digitise their innovation strategy processes and offer their clients a more comprehensive approach to innovationThe partnership was formed after Vilho Jonsson, director of curlabs and Charlie Tuxworth, managing partner at Celsio, met through their work on the ISO56000 standardisation of innovation management. The two experts identified an opportunity for curlabs to digitise their innovation strategy processes and offer their clients a more comprehensive approach to innovation
The partnership was formed after Vilho Jonsson, director of curlabs and Charlie Tuxworth, managing partner at Celsio, met through their work on the ISO56000 standardisation of innovation management. The two experts identified an opportunity for curlabs to digitise their innovation strategy processes and offer their clients a more comprehensive approach to innovation
Related topics:BelfastNorthern Ireland