Best Bark, Northern Ireland’s trusted directory for verified dog-friendly businesses and services, is proud to celebrate one of its own: Ashwood Vets, recently named Best Vet in Northern Ireland for the third consecutive year in the BestUKVet Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local practice, with clinics in Dundonald and Saintfield, has earned a reputation as one of Northern Ireland’s most advanced and compassionate veterinary teams and their continued success highlights exactly why Best Bark was created: to showcase trusted, verified businesses that truly go above and beyond for pets.

Founded in 2009 by Patrick and Rebecca McKee, Ashwood Vets has grown from a small local clinic into an independent, employee-owned practice that continues to champion the wellbeing of animals and their owners alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ashwood represents everything Best Bark stands for,” said Amée, Founder of Best Bark. “They’re deeply rooted in their community, they put animal welfare above all else, and they keep raising the bar for veterinary care in Northern Ireland.”

Best Bark, Northern Ireland’s trusted directory for verified dog-friendly businesses and services, is proud to celebrate one of its own: Ashwood Vets, recently named Best Vet in Northern Ireland for the third consecutive year in the BestUKVet Awards 2025

The BestUKVet Awards are based entirely on verified client reviews through vethelpdirect.com, measuring factors such as respect for pets, professionalism, friendliness, cleanliness, and value for money. Ashwood Vets achieved top scores across all categories, demonstrating the level of care that has made them a local favourite year after year.

Beyond their award-winning reputation, Ashwood Vets is recognised for innovation and compassion. The practice is Northern Ireland’s only Zero Pain Philosophy (ZPP) accredited clinic, and one of few in the UK owned by its employees, ensuring it remains independent and community-led.

From keyhole surgeries and orthopaedic procedures to laser therapy and pain management, Ashwood’s team provides advanced clinical care usually seen only in specialist centres. Their commitment extends beyond medicine, they’re known for creating a welcoming, stress-free environment for both pets and owners, a quality that led to their verified listing on Best Bark earlier this year.

Niall Thompson, Veterinary Surgeon at Ashwood Vets, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning this award again means the world to us because it comes from our clients. We’re a local team who love what we do, and we’ll never stop striving to make every pet’s experience as calm, pain-free, and positive as possible.”

The recognition follows the opening of Ashwood’s new Saintfield clinic, a modern, fully equipped branch that expands access to high-quality veterinary care in the area.

Best Bark continues to champion verified, dog-friendly professionals like Ashwood Vets through its growing network and online directory, helping pet parents find safe, trusted services across Northern Ireland.

For more information on Ashwood Vets, visit www.ashwoodvets.com.