Need some brain fuel for those post-lunch, crunch time study sessions? Iconic burrito bar Boojum is bringing the goods!

Ireland’s most iconic burrito bar Boojum is fuelling those end of year study sessions in style this Wednesday, with free burritos for anyone with a student ID.

There’s over 17,000 free meals up for grabs in total as part of its Buy 1 Bank 1 promotion, which is running across all of Boojum’s 20 stores including Belfast.

Boojum is giving away over 17,000 free meals for Northern Ireland students this Wednesday

To grab a free one, simply purchase any main meal in-store on Wednesday, May 21, present a valid student ID at the till and you’ll receive a voucher for a free meal on your next visit. It’s that easy!

David Maxwell, Boojum’s CEO, said: “Students have always been at the very core of our brand, right from when we first opened shop in Belfast nearly 18 years ago. We know all about the importance of fuelling up for those all-night study sessions!

“We also never take our customers’ loyalty for granted, and every year we’re hard at work brainstorming ways to give back to our number one fans and offer them even greater value.”

He added: “Our Buy 1 Bank 1 promotions are always hugely popular in September when students return, so we thought this would be the perfect opportunity for a little end-of-year treat, whether you’ve already finished your exams or you’re still studying.”

The Buy 1 Bank 1 offer is valid on Wednesday, May 21 only, strictly while stocks last.