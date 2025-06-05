The new recycler at RTU has capacity to reclaim around 7,200 tonnes of aggregate for reuse per year - equivalent to the weight of nearly 600 double decker buses

Newtownabbey concrete contractor, RTU has officially launched its new industry leading waste recycling system following a £500,000 investment in sustainable manufacturing.

The waste recycler, which is the only one of its kind in Ireland, marks a significant advancement in Northern Ireland’s sustainable construction landscape. It features two high-capacity reclaimers, large grey water stirring tanks, and an advanced filter press, enabling RTU to reclaim over 50m³ of fresh concrete and washings per hour. The new recycler has capacity to reclaim around 7,200 tonnes of aggregate for reuse per year - equivalent to the weight of nearly 600 double decker buses.

Key benefits of the new system include:

Recycling over 300m³ of fresh concrete waste per month, reclaiming approximately 600 tonnes of aggregate for reuse

Processing more than 100,000 litres of grey water washings daily

Simultaneous reclamation of waste concrete from up to four concrete vehicles

Offering a scale and efficiency unmatched by existing local systems, many of which rely on traditional wedge pit methods that fail to recover valuable aggregate resulting in unnecessary landfill waste.

Minister Andrew Muir officially opens RTU’s new £500,000 concrete waste recycling system – the first of its kind in Ireland – joined by RTU’s managing director Alan Sproule, joint chairmen Daniel McIlroy and David McIlroy, finance director Franklin McIlroy and technical director Samuel McIlroy

Alan Sproule, managing director at RTU, said: “This investment not only represents our commitment to leading the industry in sustainable concrete production but also allows us to future proof operations and safeguard local jobs. We’re proud to adopt technology that sets a new benchmark for the industry, reducing waste and conserving resources on a scale that few others in Northern Ireland can match.”

The system was officially opened by the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, in front of key customers, suppliers, and industry stakeholders

Minister Andrew Muir, added: “I was pleased to officially open RTU’s pioneering waste recycling system. I was impressed to learn how this innovation will use resources more efficiently and reduce the amount of waste in the manufacturing process.

“Managing our waste effectively is a key priority for my department and RTU’s technology demonstrates how industry can help in building a low carbon, circular economy.”

This new system reinforces RTU’s position as Northern Ireland’s market leader in responsible concrete manufacturing, combining innovation and environmental accountability to deliver real, measurable impact.