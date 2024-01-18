Burger bar's apology after social media post said public sector strikers 'should try being self employed'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The original message, which was posted on the Facebook accounts of the Belfast Burger Company, said: “Don’t worry we are not on strike…

“I was chatting to a friend and fellow small business owner just the other day he made a very good point. It’s us small businesses that should be on strike against the government and big energy companies etc.

"Government workers on strike for pay rise – what about us working night and day barely making a living after we pay the basic bills, pay the increasing minimum wage (and I don’t think minimum wage is enough or fair reflection on people’s work ethic), pay increased prices for produce, pay extortionate rates and still try to make a living?

Picture by Kelvin Boyes / PressEye - Belfast city centre during Northern Ireland's January 18 strike

"Often us self employed make much less than the minimum wage when calculated per hour of work we do?

"Government workers working 40 hours a week all the perks that come with each role, bus drivers couple of weeks ago 40 hour weeks sitting on their bums in a job they choose knowing the pay.

"I would like to see half these people on strike do a week in hospitality or self-employed they would all go back to their jobs thinking twice how easy they have it”.

The message provoked a strong reaction online and the post was removed on Thursday evening.

A further message was posted online later on Thursday night, saying that no offence was intended and that the business owner would like to “apologise to anyone who found it offensive or discouraging for them standing up for what they believe”.

It said: “Well as it’s clear there was a post regarding today’s strikes and strikes held few weeks ago..

"The post was not aimed to cause offence nor was it intended in anyway to demonstrate in anyway that I do not support public service workers in any field. It is very easy for words to be taken way out of their intended context.

"That’s the reason I removed the post not to shy away from it but it is clear it was being taken well out of the context it was intended.

“I openly apologise to anyone who found it offensive or discouraging for them standing up for what they believe. I never said or intended for it to be understood I am against strikes, people have the right to stand up and be heard on all matters that they believe in.

"The post openly said I do not think the minimum wage is enough to reflect the cost of living or the work ethic behind each person who goes to work in any field.

“My ignorance in the fact I have never worked any other sector other than hospitality which many will know soldier on there is no such thing as being in a trade union or very little if there is it’s something I personally have never had any involvement, there for it has been up to me threw out my career if I want more money to go hunt that higher paid job or work the crazy hours of that many work to take home higher pay of course not before getting screwed by tax for the extra hard earned money.

“I posted the earlier post with the point that I was only having a conversation the other day with a friend and fellow small business owner that small businesses should be doing something to stand up against the huge rising costs that are making running business harder and harder, it was not in anyway to say striking is wrong or that I am against it.

"For those who commented why I chose to be self employed there are few reasons and I can say being self employed no person goes into it with the intention to upset or leave customers unsatisfied. The first reason I made the decision to become self employed is I took a serious heart attack this woke me up to the fact if I am going to die from stress or get sick from stress it is better to be my own stress not the stress of working understaffed and having to do so many hours just to take home a fair wage. The second reason is for my kids to prove to them they can do anything and to leave something for them.

“For anyone who knows me or knows of my business outside of the post on Facebook will tell you from day 1 it’s not been about getting rich it’s been about putting back into the community offering a space where everyone is welcome and leaving people satisfied.

"From day 1 there has been discount in place for emergency service workers and many meals for staff at the local hospital have been donated free of charge as a gesture from me to acknowledge their hard work they do, in one post it’s made out I am some greedy guy out just to make money that couldn’t be further from fact.

"The money raised for charity since I opened both from customer donations and personal donations is all part of why I opened to give back.

“We don’t always get it right and the important thing in my eyes is when you get it wrong hold your hands up and learn from it as not to make the same mistake in the future.

“Life is short I never caused offence and again I apologise for any offence that was taken by the post earlier today, there were several comments deleted before I deleted the post they were only deleted due to fowl language within them.