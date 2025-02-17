Mark Cunningham, head of regional business centres, Bank of Ireland UK, Suzanne Wylie, CEO, NI Chamber and Karen Craig, people business partner at GLL launch NI Chamber’s 2025 Business Breakfast Series with Bank of Ireland

NI Chamber’s popular Business Breakfast Series is back for 2025, kicking off with an event for HR professionals on Friday, February 28 in Windsor Park.

Delivered in partnership with Bank of Ireland, the morning gathering will bring people leaders from diverse organisations together to share best-practice in talent management.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from HR stalwarts including Gillian McAuley (chief people officer at Eakin Healthcare), Karen Craig (people business partner at GLL) and Camilla Long (co-founder of Bespoke Communications).

Now in its fourth year, the series provides learning and networking opportunities for ambitious professionals working in core business areas which over the coming months are also set to include Marketing, Innovation and Finance.

Speaking ahead of the HR event, Suzanne Wylie, CEO, NI Chamber said: “More than 400 member companies attended the Business Breakfast Series last year, as it continues to grow in popularity. This year, we are expecting even more ambitious professionals to come along as they realise the benefits of getting involved. We are thrilled to have Bank of Ireland’s support and look forward to working with them on the development of another dynamic and interactive series, which enables professionals to learn and share best practice with their peers.

“The February event is an excellent opportunity for HR professionals in all sectors of our economy to take some time out for learning and professional reflection and enjoy the chance to explore key themes in people operations and workplace practices.”

Mark Cunningham, head of regional business centres, Bank of Ireland UK, added: “Bank of Ireland are delighted to partner with NI Chamber to bring the Business Breakfast series back for 2025. These events provide learning, support and advice from industry peers, who are innovating and leading across a variety of business disciplines, in an environment where businesses can connect and create new opportunities.

“This is an important year for Bank of Ireland as we celebrate 200 years of supporting businesses across Northern Ireland. While much has changed over that time our commitment to our customers has not. We are ambitious for our future, as we strive to enable even more businesses to grow and succeed.”