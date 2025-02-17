Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new independent dental practice has been established in Ballymena with the support of Ulster Bank.

Slemish Dental Care and Aesthetics was founded in 2024 by Tiernan Walsh, Saorlaith O’Callaghan, and Catherine Magennis following the return of the practice to independent ownership after a period under the direction of the Portman Dental Care group.

For over six decades the 20 Broughshane Street address has been providing dentistry services to the people of Ballymena and beyond. Prior to Portman’s ownership, the practice was owned and operated by current associate dentist Laura Jones for over 10 years.

The new owners said: “The strong foundations and excellent reputation of the practice are owed largely to Laura. She brings a wealth of skill, experience, and commitment to the community which will be a fantastic asset as we write this exciting new chapter for Slemish Dental Care and Aesthetics. We are proud to have her working alongside us on this latest journey.”

Catherine and Tiernan both qualified in 2008 and worked together in the same practice in Belfast for 11 years, and it was while working there they met Saorlaith when she joined in 2019.

The Queen’s University Belfast dental graduates formed an excellent working relationship and strong friendship, and have a shared vision for the future development of the practice to ensure stability and continued provision of high-quality dental care.

Trio take reins of Ballymena dental practice with Ulster Bank support. Pictured with Ulster Bank business development manager Martin Convery are Slemish Dental owners Catherine Magennis, Saorlaith O’Callaghan and Tiernan Walsh

Commenting on the acquisition, Ulster Bank business development manager Martin Convery, explained: “We are very pleased to help Tiernan, Catherine, and Saorlaith acquire and further develop this longstanding practice. We remain fully committed to nurturing entrepreneurship and ensuring small business owners have access to the resources they need to build thriving businesses that contribute positively to local communities, the job market, and our economic development.”

A significant refurbishment programme is underway to accompany the fresh rebrand, including modernising facilities and investing in new digital technologies, such as intraoral scanners.

Catherine, Saorlaith and Tiernan, added: “Digital dentistry is really advancing the capabilities of the profession. We’re committed to keeping up with best practice and making investments that will not only improve patient care but future-proof the business by simplifying and streamlining processes.”

The new ownership team will bring stability for patients during a time when the industry is struggling to attract and retain skilled dentists.

