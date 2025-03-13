Carson McDowell announced as headline sponsor for 2025 Young Leaders Conference

The Young Leaders Conference is set to return on Friday May 16, at Riddel Hall, Belfast, bringing together young professionals and entrepreneurs for a day of networking, leadership development and to gain insights from esteemed speakers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, leading law firm Carson McDowell has been confirmed as the headline sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to fostering the next generation of business leaders in Northern Ireland.

Now in its 12th year, the 2025 conference boasts an impressive line-up of speakers, including former Irish rugby star turned entrepreneur and TV presenter, Tommy Bowe, who will feature in a special fireside chat, sharing his experiences transitioning from elite sport to business. The event will also explore the role of AI in future-proofing careers with a keynote from the Chief AI Officer at Kainos and a panel discussion featuring leading figures in Northern Ireland’s business community. Mentalist, David Meade, returns as the conference MC. Another exciting speaker will be announced soon, offering further insight and inspiration for attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuala McAdams, Chair of Leaders NI, expressed her enthusiasm for the event’s return and the support from Carson McDowell, commenting: “We are excited to bring back the Young Leaders Conference for another year, offering a platform for young professionals to gain insight from industry leaders and develop their leadership skills.

Neasa Quigley, Senior Partner at Carson McDowell and Nuala McAdams, Chair of Young Leaders NI

“This year’s line-up features exceptional speakers who will share invaluable lessons on success, innovation, and adaptability, and who will undoubtedly encourage and challenge attendees to think differently about leadership and personal growth. Having Carson McDowell as our headline sponsor further strengthens the event’s impact and underscores the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders.”

Carson McDowell, Northern Ireland’s largest independent law firm, has a long-standing commitment to professional development and leadership within the region. Their sponsorship aligns with their ethos of supporting the next generation of industry leaders. Neasa Quigley, Senior Partner at Carson McDowell, commented:

“Carson McDowell is delighted to be the headline sponsor of the 2025 Young Leaders Conference. As a firm that works alongside many of Northern Ireland’s leading businesses, we know that strong leadership is the foundation of a thriving economy. Investing in young professionals and providing opportunities for them to learn, grow, and connect is essential for shaping the future of our sectors. That’s why we see this conference as such an important platform – it brings together ambitious individuals, to connect with their peers, expand their professional network, learn from each other, and develop crucial leadership skills. We look forward to engaging with the next generation of leaders throughout our sponsorship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Leaders NI is a collaborative group formed by the Northern Ireland Young Solicitors’ Association, the Chartered Institute of Public Relations Northern Ireland, and the Chartered Accountants Ireland Ulster Society Young Professionals Group. The conference continues to grow year on year, cementing its reputation as a must-attend event for emerging leaders across industries. The event is sponsored by Carson McDowell and associate sponsors, Vanrath, EY and Bank of Ireland.