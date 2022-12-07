Belfast law firm Carson McDowell has added to its senior team with the appointment of three new partners and the promotion of 14 lawyers to senior associate.

Carson McDowell is NI’s largest independent law firm, with over 200 people working across 27 specialist areas in its Belfast and Dublin offices.

The firm announced that it has expanded its senior team to 34 partners with the appointment of Sarah Cochrane as a partner in its employment team, Cathal O’Neill as a partner in its defence insurance division and Francesca Lowry as a healthcare partner.

Carson McDowell represents over 50% of NI’s top 100 companies, as well as international companies doing business in the region. It also has a market-leading presence in the legal industry guides The Legal 500 and Chambers UK, where it is ranked number one across more areas of expertise than any other law firm in NI.

Carson McDowell’s managing partner Roger McMillan, said: “I would like to congratulate Francesca, Sarah and Cathal, who add significant value to our market leading team.

“As well as a reputation for excellence, Carson McDowell has a strong track record of hiring and developing the best talent. We want to retain that talent as we look to the future and are committed to continued investment in our people and their wellbeing to ensure the firm remains a great place to work.”

Neasa Quigley, senior partner at Carson McDowell, added: “I would like to add my congratulations to our new partners and to the 14 individuals who have been rewarded for their hard work by being promoted to senior associate within the firm, as we remain focused on delivering for our clients and helping them to take advantage of opportunities for growth.

Carson McDowell partners Francesca Lowry, Roger McMillan, Neasa Quigley, Sarah Cochrane and Cathal O’Neill

“Our law firm is made up of a diverse range of talent and we are continuing to invest in our people at all levels to ensure we offer our clients a wider variety of expertise than any other law firm of our size.”

The 14 associates promoted to senior associate positions are: Aisling O’Hare, Andrew Davison, Anna Haines-Smyth, Enya McKenna, Faye Phillips, Fergal McGoldrick, Gillian Greenfield, Helen Cosgrove, Laura McKee, Le-ann Campbell, Niamh Magee, Orla Kelly,

Rosie Timoney and Yvonne McMahon.