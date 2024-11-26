Carson McDowell is renowned for having more experts working across more specialist areas of expertise than any other local law firm, has expanded its senior team

Northern Ireland independent law firm Carson McDowell has announced seven partner promotions.

The firm, renowned for having more experts working across more specialist areas of expertise than any other local law firm, has expanded its senior team. Laura McKee (healthcare), Niall Hargan (real estate), Timothy Cockram (professional indemnity), Laura Cunningham (commercial), Stuart Nelson (real estate), Lucy Clarke (commercial litigation), and Fergal McGoldrick (media, communications, and reputation) have all been promoted to partner.

With these appointments Carson McDowell now has a team of 40 partners, making it the largest partner group amongst law firms headquartered in Northern Ireland.

Carson McDowell's managing partner Roger McMillan is pictured with senior partner Neasa Quigley and the firm's recently promoted partners

Carson McDowell has over 200 people working in its Belfast and Dublin offices. In addition to the partner promotions, the firm promoted Hannah McGrath (employment) and Alan Martin, Sam Francey and Stephanie Kidney, (healthcare dublin) to senior associate and Aimee Donaldson (corporate) to associate.

“When it comes to our firm’s ability to serve clients, there is no greater asset than our people,” said Roger McMillan, managing partner.

“These new partners have demonstrated exceptional skills and drive, reflecting our commitment to excellence in client service. They not only strengthen our partner team, but their individual expertise will also continue to contribute to the firm’s growth and the development of their practice areas. On behalf of all our partners, I am delighted to welcome our new partners and congratulate them on this significant milestone. I wish them, along with our other newly promoted associates and senior associates, continued success in their new roles at the firm.”

For more than 10 years, Carson McDowell has maintained its top position in two legal industry guides: Chambers UK and The Legal 500. This year, The Legal 500 research team recognised the firm for continuously achieving exceptional client satisfaction scores. Additionally, Chambers UK, who labelled Carson McDowell as 'a powerhouse of a team', has shortlisted the firm in the Regional Law Firm of the Year category for their awards, which will take place on February 13 2025.