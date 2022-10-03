Carson McDowell outranks all NI law firms to scoop top position

Carson McDowell achieved ‘Tier 1’ rankings in 11 practice areas in the 2023 edition of the Legal 500 guide, continuing to outrank all other Northern Irish law firms.

The firm is also home to the only Northern Ireland Planning and Environmental legal team to receive the prestigious ‘Tier 1’ ranking for the third consecutive year.

Also 11 of the firm’s lawyers have been recognised as ‘leading individuals’ and eight lawyers have been honoured for their continued excellence as leading elite lawyers on a global basis in The Legal 500 Hall of Fame.

Managing partner, Roger McMillan with Neasa Quigley, senior partner at Carson McDowell

The Legal 500 directory is an independent series widely regarded as the world’s most extensive legal referral guide. Published annually, the rankings are based on the independent opinions of clients and in-depth research carried out by an experienced team of editors. Carson McDowell’s top rankings were further supported by fantastic client quotes, of which they also received more than any other local law firm.

Managing partner, Roger McMillan, said: “We’re very pleased to see our practice areas continue to be recognised in the Legal 500 guide. This is a great testimony to the hard work of the entire team at Carson McDowell and demonstrates the excellence and expertise of the firm’s team of multidisciplinary legal professionals.”

Carson McDowell employs 117 solicitors, over two thirds of whom are women. Following recent recruitment announcements of five newly qualified lawyers and four new partners, the firm now has a headcount of 200 people.

Roger added: “Carson McDowell has long had a policy of hiring and developing the best talent. This years’ Legal 500 announcement comes amidst another exciting period of growth at the firm. In the past year, we have continued to make new lawyer appointments and awarded 17 promotions across our teams, highlighting our ongoing commitment to delivering the highest levels of service.”

Carson McDowell is regarded for representing a large number of commercially sophisticated local businesses, high-profile international clients and prestigious organisations in education and the public sector in Northern Ireland.

Neasa Quigley, senior partner at Carson McDowell, explained: “At Carson McDowell, we have always been 100% focused on delivering for our clients across multiple sectors and service lines. The Legal 500 results evidence this and I am very proud of the contribution that our people continue to make to our clients and their businesses.

“I would particularly like to extend our thanks to our clients who continue to support Carson McDowell’s position as the highest-ranked Northern Irish law firm in The Legal 500 directory. I know our clients value the expertise our teams provide and the 2023 rankings and quotes from our clients is reflective of this feedback.”