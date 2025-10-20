CENTRA RUN TOGETHER RAISES £34,000 FOR ACTION CANCER

1,600 runners descend on Ormeau Park to raise funds for local charity Action Cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local convenience retailer Centra proudly welcomed 1,600 runners to Belfast’s Ormeau Park on Sunday for its annual Run Together fundraising and wellbeing event, marking a record-breaking sell-out.

The event, now a firm favourite in Northern Ireland’s running calendar, raised an impressive £34,000 (and counting) for Centra’s long-standing charity partner Action Cancer, through 5k and 10k registration fees and generous donations.

Jennifer Morton, Centra’s Brand Manager, commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(L-R) Crossing the finish line at Centra Run Together Centra Brand Manager, Jennifer Morton; High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Fiona McAteer; Centra Brand Ambassador, Pete Snodden and Action Cancer Corporate Fundraising Manager, Lucy McCusker.

“We were thrilled to see such an incredible turnout for this year’s Run Together. It’s more than just a run – it’s a celebration of community, wellbeing, and giving back. Thank you to everyone who signed up, showed up, and supported Action Cancer. Your contributions make a real difference. We’d also like to thank the High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Fiona McAteer for coming along and lending her encouragement, and to our suppliers for supporting the event.”

High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Fiona McAteer added:

“My congratulations to everyone who took part in, and so generously sponsored, this year’s Centra Run Together fundraising and wellbeing event in our beautiful Ormeau Park.

“It’s just amazing what can be achieved when we come together to help our community. Today has been all about raising vital funds for life-saving Action Cancer screening services – but it’s also been a day for celebrating friendship, active living and raising awareness of how spending time outdoors can really make a positive impact on our physical and mental health. Well done to everyone involved.”

Lucy McCusker, Corporate Fundraising Manager for Action Cancer, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yet another fantastic Centra Run Together event! We’re humbled by the continued support and generosity. Every pound raised helps us deliver life-saving services directly to those who need them most. Thank you to Centra and everyone who made this event such a success.”

Participants of all ages and abilities were treated to a lively pre-run stretch led by local fitness trainer Bubba, before Centra brand ambassador and radio presenter Pete Snodden joined the High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Fiona McAteer, to officially kick off the event.

To celebrate their achievement, every participant received a bespoke Centra Run Together medal, a packed goodie bag, free lunch and an ice-cream – a well-earned reward for their efforts.

Centra, alongside sister brand SuperValu, recently celebrated a landmark fundraising total of £4 million for Action Cancer since the partnership began in 2001. These vital funds help keep the Big Bus on the road, delivering free life-saving services such as breast screening, health checks, and skin cancer detection to communities across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad