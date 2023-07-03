The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland has announced the appointment of Ian Stevenson as its new chief executive officer.

Ian, who is currently CEO of the Livestock and Meat Commission, will take over the role on the October 2 2023 from outgoing CEO Dr Mike Johnston.

Commenting on the appointment, Dairy Council chair, Dermot Farrell, said: “We are grateful to Dr Mike Johnston for his dedication and work with the Dairy Council over the past three decades, a period when the dairy sector locally, nationally and internationally has seen significant change.

"The dairy sector is on the cusp of a new era that will have a focus on nutritional, environmental, social and economic sustainability, and having Ian as our CEO will ensure that the Dairy Council will build on Mike’s legacy, continuing to provide the necessary leadership on behalf of the Northern Ireland industry as it deals with the challenges and opportunities for farmers, customers, and processors in the years ahead.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Ian added: “It has been a privilege to be CEO of LMC for the past 12 years, and I am grateful to the Board members and staff with whom I have worked during this period, for their counsel and support.

“I am delighted to be joining the Dairy Council as CEO to continue its excellent work, and to help address the many challenges and opportunities that the dairy sector faces. There are many similarities between the red meat and dairy sectors and I am confident that the knowledge and experience I have gained at LMC will be of use in developing the work of the Dairy Council.

"As I complete my work at LMC I am looking forward to taking over the helm from Dr Mike Johnston who has been a tremendous, long-term advocate and public face for our local dairy sector.”