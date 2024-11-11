Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Working in partnership with lead developer Newpark Homes and contractor P&K McKaigue, the Lagmore Development brings together the latest in design and technology to make these new homes more energy efficient for its new tenants

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new development on Lagmore Drive in West Belfast – which will bring 43 much-needed new homes to the area – is underway with an expected handover at the end of 2026.

The latest Choice Housing project to commence on site in Northern Ireland, the new development sees an investment of over £7million. It will deliver a range of general family houses and apartments for over-55s, with wheelchair accessible properties also being provided alongside new car parking and landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new development on Lagmore Drive in West Belfast – which will bring 43 much-needed new homes to the area – is underway with an expected handover at the end of 2026. Pictured is Michael McDonnell, Choice Group CEO, Barry O’Donnell, McGirr Architects, Emma McCullagh, Choice development officer and Fearghal O’Hara, Newpark Homes

Michael McDonnell, Choice Group chief executive, said: “This is a significant project for West Belfast – an area that has high demand for quality affordable housing and we are pleased to progress to the next stage of the project.

“Ongoing challenges remain in our efforts to deliver on our New Build Programme, but we are committed to doing what we can to address the long waiting list for affordable homes in Belfast and across the region.

“This is one of 21 schemes our development team currently has on site in Northern Ireland, demonstrating an investment of £209m. We have also committed to investing over £15m per annum in our planned maintenance programme which will be delivered across several of our

existing properties over the next three years.”

The scheme is situated within a predominantly residential area and located beside Christ the Redeemer Church. Retail and other local amenities are located a short distance away at Stewartstown Road, with very good transport and connectivity links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working in partnership with Northern Ireland lead developer Newpark Homes and local contractor P&K McKaigue, the Lagmore Development brings together the latest in design and technology to make these new homes more energy efficient for its new tenants.

Fearghal O’Hara from Newpark Homes, added: “We have delivered well over one hundred homes in partnership with Choice in recent years and are delighted to progress construction of the Lagmore Drive Development, which will provide much-needed homes in the area.”

Choice has invested significantly in the Belfast area, including the recent handover of their mixed tenure scheme located at the iconic Kings Hall site, which delivered 81 units. The former Park Avenue Hotel in East Belfast was transformed into a quality housing scheme in the lively Belmont area.