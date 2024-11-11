Located at The Boulevard, the purpose-built 4,500 sq. ft ground floor level clinic includes private access to the clinic, extensive free car parking and dedicated space for blue-badge holders

A new state-of-the-art eye clinic, representing an investment of £1.7million and creating 15 new jobs, has opened in Banbridge.

Equipped with the latest cutting-edge imaging, diagnostic, surgical and lens technologies, Solasta Healthcare will specialise in cataract surgery provision.

The new clinic, led by local consultant ophthalmologist Mr Michael O’Gallagher, will provide an immediate solution to those impacted by the growing NHS waiting list for cataract surgery, with the average patient being 76 years old* and forced to endure a delay of over 26 months for treatment in Northern Ireland.

Located at The Boulevard, the purpose-built 4,500 sq. ft ground floor level clinic has been designed with patient accessibility in mind. This includes private access to the clinic, extensive free car parking and dedicated space for blue-badge holders.

The new facility will offer two operating theatres, four consultation rooms, screening space and a dedicated recovery area, all equipped with the latest Ophthalmic technology.

The Solasta team includes local specialist surgeons, optometrists, clinic coordinators, administrators, nursing staff and patient care coordinators. The focus throughout is on patient care, comfort and wellbeing, aiming to deliver a highly personalised experience to meet individual needs.

As a recognised Centre of Excellence, the clinic will pioneer the latest advancements in ophthalmology, serve as a national and international hub for training clinicians and support NHS cataract surgery waiting lists by catering to private insurance and self-pay patients.

Dermot Carlin, Director at Solasta Healthcare said: “Our ambition is two-fold: to be a leader in ophthalmology advancement while also delivering an unparalleled level of treatment and care which meets the needs of Ireland’s changing demographics.

“Our location alone sets us apart in terms of accessibility, patient safety and convenience. This combined with our advanced equipment, superior lens technology and highly established team means we will provide the best possible outcomes for those in need of cataract surgery."

Paul McCann, asset manager at Lotus Property, said: “As Northern Ireland’s premier outlet and one of the busiest retail destinations on the island of Ireland, The Boulevard is the ideal home for Solasta Healthcare.

