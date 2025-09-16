Colin Neill, chief executive, Hospitality Ulster, Michael Cadden, chair, Hospitality Ulster and Colin Johnston, vice chair, Hospitality Ulster

Michael Cadden of Enniskillen Hotel, Lusty Beg Island and Pat’s Bar steps into top industry role with Colin Johnston, managing director of the Galgorm Collection, takes over as vice chair

Michael Cadden, managing director of Pat’s Bar Enniskillen, Lusty Beg Island Resort, and the Enniskillen Hotel, has been appointed chair of Hospitality Ulster, succeeding Stephen Magorrian of the Horatio Group.

Colin Johnston, managing director of the Galgorm Collection, takes over as vice chair, following Michael’s move to the top post. The leadership changes were confirmed at Hospitality Ulster’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held today (Tuesday) at the Enniskillen Hotel.

The appointments come as Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector faces rising energy prices, increased staffing costs, and limited government support. Hospitality Ulster continues to campaign on key issues including VAT reform, energy relief, and business rates.

Michael Cadden, chair, Hospitality Ulster, said: “It is an honour to take up the role of chair at such a pivotal time. Our sector has shown remarkable resilience and innovation, but we continue to face significant challenges – from workforce recruitment to high operating costs. Working closely with Stephen Magorrian in my time as vice chair, I have developed a full understanding of the challenges facing all of our members, from pubs to restaurants to hotels.

“Working with both our executive team and our members, I look forward to driving forward practical solutions to these challenges and ensuring that hospitality remains a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s economy and tourism offering.”

Hospitality Ulster represents thousands of businesses across Northern Ireland, employing tens of thousands of people and contributing over £2 billion annually to the economy.

The new leadership takes office against a backdrop of sustained pressures that have defined the hospitality landscape in 2025. Spiralling energy prices, increasing operational costs such as wage and National Insurance contributions rises, and a lack of government supports including business and VAT rates have squeezed already tight margins.

Colin Johnston, vice chair, Hospitality Ulster, explained: “I am pleased to support Michael and the wider board in representing this vibrant industry. Our hospitality businesses are among the best in these islands, and we must ensure they have the right conditions to flourish. Together, we will strongly put forward the views of our members, who live the reality of the industry every day and best understand the policy interventions needed to support the industry.”

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, added: “I would like to congratulate Michael and Colin on their appointments and extend my heartfelt thanks to Stephen on his term as chair. Both Michael and Colin bring a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the pressures and potential within our industry.