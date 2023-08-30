​London-based Coleraine natives Randall McGregor Smith and Patrick Mitchell are the businessmen involved in the plan, which has now been backed by the Friends of Coleraine FC group and the club's board.

Portrush man Alan struggles to explain just why Coleraine FC has earned his lifelong devotion.

"It means everything really," he told the News Letter. "It is difficult to find the words but it's a passion and a feeling you can't really describe unless you are a true fan. I suppose it comes down to the word pride."

Lifelong Coleraine FC fan, broadcaster Alan Simpson, plants one on the Gibson Cup when it was on show at his club at start of the season. The cup is currently held by NI Premiership champions Larne FC, but he hopes a £2m investment in his club could see it lay hands on the prize soon.

As the match day announcer for the team, when the players run out for a game, the broadcaster always asks the crowd to “be loud and proud and get behind the Bannsiders".

He adds: "You're proud of your local team and you want them to do well. And the good thing about the Irish league is you get to know the players, the crowd and the other players in the league as well."

There is no doubt in his mind that the £2m investment is great news.

"Someone has said that to do nothing would have been a backward step - and I thought that was a good point. That is quite right because you don't want to stay on the grid and be overtaken.

Celebrity Coleraine FC fan Alan Simpson, left, and team manager Oran Kearney are both celebrating a £2m investment in their club. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

"Coleraine have maybe punched slightly above their weight for two or three seasons but now, hopefully, this will give us a chance to level the playing field a bit.

"We're not going to we're not going to turn into a Man City or Newcastle United overnight but the structures are right, the future looks great. Just look at what Larne have achieved – that has to be the benchmark."

Earlier this year Larne FC enjoyed their first Irish League title success in the club's 134 year history after local businessman Kenny Bruce invested £5m in the club.

Alan added: "They were the first club to really do this and Coleraine is similar to Larne in that they are both rural towns.

"Everybody talks about the big two teams in the Irish League of Linfield and Glentoran but that has changed over the last two or three seasons, with Larne being champions last season. That shows that things are changing.

"There has been a lot of work done in Coleraine over the last couple of seasons, within the business community, and the actual community itself, because there's a good strong youth structure there as well.

"Years ago I said, wouldn't it be great to see kids walking around wearing Coleraine shirts instead of Liverpool and Man U, and that is now becoming a reality."

He also hopes the recent touch of glamour secured by Carrick Rangers spells the beginning of a new era of glamour that might just rub off a little at Coleraine.