The direction of the future development of Belfast is up for discussion tomorrow at an innovative event hosted by SQC Digital.

Belfast 2025: Shaping a Prosperous Future takes place on Thursday at Ormeau Baths and is supported by Barclays Eagle Labs and includes Economy Minister Conor Murphy, NI Chamber CEO, Suzanne Wylie, Beannchor Group and Merchant Hotel owner, Bill Wolsey, Claire Hanna MP for South Belfast; Belfast Lord Mayor, Cllr Micky Murray, Lisa Bailie from Eagle Labs and Jonathan Rogan, founder of SQC Digital in the line-up.

The event will be chaired by BBC NI Economics and Business Editor, John Campbell.

Jonathan Rogan, managing director of SQC Digital, expressed his excitement about the initiative:

Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy will lead the discussion at Belfast 2025: Shaping a Prosperous Future

"As a small business, we are proud to spearhead this event and bring together influential voices to shape the future of Belfast”, he said.

"By uniting key stakeholders, we aim to drive meaningful change that ensures a vibrant and prosperous Belfast and Northern Ireland for generations to come.

"I’ve asked the speakers to cover some crucial topics which will dictate the economic and social future of our city including: job creation; insights into workforce development; improving connectivity with updates on major infrastructure projects and attracting investments, strategies for making Northern Ireland a magnet for innovation and growth, including leveraging the Invest NI Dublin hub.

"It’s going to be an exciting morning of discussion and debate.”

Lisa Bailie eco-system manager at Eagle Labs added: “We are very glad to support SQC Digital with this great event. At Eagle Labs, we recognise the importance of a positive and supportive investment environment to provide the platform for business growth.