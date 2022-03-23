Applied Systems Europe opens new Belfast office to support growth and investment

Tom Needs, CEO, Applied Systems Europe and Lauren Forsythe, office manager, Applied Systems Europe

Applied Systems Europe has announced the opening of its new office in Belfast.

The opening of the new office at Adelaide Exchange marks a significant milestone for Applied as the business continues to expand its presence in Northern Ireland.

The office, which supports the company’s new hybrid working model through substantial space for collaboration, will be opened for staff first and will be extended to Applied’s partners and customers in the coming weeks.

Tom Needs, chief executive officer, Applied Systems, Europe said: “We are thrilled to see the investment we’ve made into the region come to fruition through growth in both talent and customer acquisition.

“This office opening will provide new and long-time colleagues the opportunity to return to the office, while embracing new ways of hybrid working. Opening our Belfast office to our staff is the first phase in our larger reopening plan, giving everyone the opportunity to once again gather and cultivate new ideas through teamwork.”