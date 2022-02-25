Asda NI says thanks to 3,000 staff with a share of 27.8m bonus pot in February’s pay packet

Asda Ballyclare

While the amount each colleague receives depends on their individual circumstances, the average bonus for a store colleague working full time is £413, while the average figure for all hourly-paid store colleagues is £269.

Asda remains the only supermarket to offer hourly-paid store colleagues a bonus scheme once they have completed a three-month probationary period and colleagues at 17 stores in Northern Ireland will receive a payout.

In addition to the bonus, Asda also offers colleagues a comprehensive benefits package, which includes 10% off shopping in store and online, a company pension scheme and discounts on a range of services and activities.

Praising all the staff throughout the province for their hard work and committment, Tatum, Asda’s People Director, said: “This payout is only possible thanks to the continued hard work and dedication of our store colleagues.

“They did a fantastic job serving millions of customers last year, often in very challenging circumstances due to the pandemic, and their bonuses are well deserved.”

