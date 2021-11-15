Australian company Tribe Tech brings employment

The visit also marked the recent award of a Council investment grant to the business which will help promote local recruitment including the creation of an additional 28 jobs by July 2023.

Tribe Tech is a global business founded in Australia in 2019. It is dedicated to providing engineering solutions, improving safety and supporting multinational clients in the mining sector.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Billy Webb, said: “Council is delighted to be working closely with Tribe Tech as an industry-leading company that has chosen to locate in the Borough, taking advantage of the many logistical and workforce benefits that we have to offer locally. “Council is pleased to have been able to award Tribe Tech a grant to support direct investment to help promote local recruitment (the creation of an additional 28 jobs by July 2023) and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with the company in the future.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Billy Webb with Councillor Phillip Brett, Councillor Roisin Lynch, Councillor Mark Cosgrove, Tribe Tech director of operations Michael Morrow and Tribe Tech general manager, group finance Eric Hampel

Eric Hampel, general manager, group finance for TribeTech, added: “We’re delighted to have chosen Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough as the location where we will produce the world’s first autonomous RC drill rigs. The council and economic development team have been strong partners of ours with a straightforward and positive approach to bringing in businesses. The grant they have provided to Tribe Tech is greatly appreciated and demonstrates what business and local governments can do to facilitate job creation.”

