Ballymena entrepreneur joins GEN UK team as ambassador

GEN UK is part of a global movement which is designed to support the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem through leadership, networking and knowledge transfer.

The organisation works with individuals and companies to enable entrepreneurs to create jobs and help expand the wider economy.

Ballymena entrepreneur with two businesses of her own, Shirley Palmer International and The Simple Series, Shirley’s experience and expertise, particularly in the rural business sphere, is being called upon for her new role with GEN UK.

With clients spanning the globe and a plethora of sectors, The Simple Series launched a new programme entitled The Seed Formula last year, which is aimed at assisting women living in rural communities to start their own businesses.

The programme was recently commended by the Minister for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Edwin Poots MLA.

In her new role at GEN UK, Shirley will help to create and encourage collaboration with the organisation’s events and initiatives, including its annual campaign, Global Entrepreneurship Week, which takes place in November.

“I’m delighted and extremely proud to represent GEN UK as Rural Entrepreneurship Ambassador,” said Shirley. “I set up the Seed Formula as a way of helping rural women to achieve their full potential and take the leap into self-employment, which has been extremely successful so far.

“The route to entrepreneurship is not an easy one, however with a solid foundation and a helping hand, it can be so much easier.

“Our rural communities across the UK have so much to offer. They provide jobs and help to sustain local economies, which feeds into the wider economy driving growth and recovery. Rural communities are an invaluable resource and it’s vital that we encourage entrepreneurship and assist where necessary.

“I’m looking forward to working with the GEN UK team in building an excellent support network for our entrepreneurs throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”