Bathroom retailer, Bassetts, wins two of the UK’s most coveted industry accolades

The Bathroom and Kitchen Update (BKU) Awards, regarded as the most prestigious awards event in the kitchen and bathroom industry, were held last month at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel.

The bathroom, heating and tile specialists were recently named Best Bathroom Showroom of the Year at the influential BKU awards – a victory that was quickly followed by the title of New Bathroom Retailer of the Year at the prestigious ceremony.

Managing director of Bassetts, Alan Wright, said: “Winning two BKU awards is a significant achievement for us.

Pictured at Bassetts winning showroom in Bangor are Giles Strutt, bathroom designer, Alan Wright, managing director, Nadia Duff, showroom sales, Mark Flynn, sales manager, Ross OBryan and Fiona Nicholl, showroom sales

“We work tirelessly to build our brand, and people from all areas of the company contribute to our success.

“We are well-known for our service and quality, which is the foundation of our brand and what we strive to provide to our customers on a daily basis.”

The BKU Awards has firmly established its position as the ultimate scheme for recognising excellence in the sector and the key networking event in the calendar of all bathroom & kitchen professionals.

Revered for placing all of the decision-making power in the hands of the industry itself, a BKU Award represents a truly independent stamp of approval.

Each year, hundreds of entries and nominations are submitted and professionals vote in their thousands to determine who is the best of the best.

Highlighting the challenges of the pandemic, He added: “We have all had to face unprecedented challenges, and these awards are recognition of the hard work and dedication shown by all our staff.”

Despite this recent success, Bassetts don’t intend to rest on their laurels. The opening of the new Bassetts Heating Innovation Centre in Clady is the latest example of a forward-thinking investment strategy. It is the first centre in Northern Ireland dedicated to plumbing and heating solutions for self-build projects.

It will act as a training centre for customers interested in exploring the latest plumbing and heating technology, including renewables.

Established in Armagh over 40 years ago, Bassetts has grown to become Northern Ireland’s largest plumbing and heating merchant with 16 strategically located branches.

