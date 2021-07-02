Bazaarvoice office move as it hits 100 employees

The Bazaarvoice Belfast team has reached a milestone of 100 employees and will move from its previous base in Castle Street to a new home in Lanyon Plaza.

Bazaarvoice enables its clients to harness the power of UGC to grow their digital commerce offerings. UGC is pivotal to brand and retailer strategies, especially as more of the consumer shopping journey transitions to digital channels. The Austin, Texas headquartered company has been in Belfast since 2017. The fitout of the new office located over two 1100 sq ft floors at Lanyon Plaza is being completed by Tracey Brothers. The office is due to open for staff to avail of by the end of July.

Growth of the company follows Bazaarvoice’s acquisition of Curalate, the leading social commerce solution. The software company will now operate a product development department from the Belfast site, placing Northern Ireland as a vital part of its global business. This now means that Bazaarvoice’s software is fully integrated with Instagram TV, also known as IGTV. It will enable companies to make their IGTV channel shoppable by inserting links directly into IGTV videos, making it incredibly easy for brands to drive traffic to product display pages and other landing pages.

Toni Enoksen, office manager at Bazaarvoice Belfast, Seamus Cushley VP of product development and site lead and Laura McQuillan, capability lead of product development

Seamus Cushley VP of product development and site lead at Bazaarvoice said: “This is a landmark moment in many ways for Bazaarvoice as we hit 100 employees. We’re moving into a space that can accommodate the expected growth in our team and provide us with an environment to collaborate in the new hybrid world of work.

“Our team in Belfast is growing in number but we’re also growing the Belfast presence within the product development side of the business. We have built a highly skilled team of professionals in Belfast performing business critical roles in product development that are deeply connected to and add real value for the company’s customers. We are focused on excellence and excited about the next phase of Bazaarvoice’s development in the city.”

