Belfast’s Park shopping centre reports strong trading

The Centre, located on the Donegall Road at Broadway Roundabout close to the Royal Hospital, has continued on from an exceptional performance during the Covid-19 restrictions period when over 70% of retail space in the centre remained open.

Highlighting the importance of the shopping centre maintaining and adhering to all the government guidelines, Park Centre manager Ruth Lindsay, said she was ‘confident that as more people are vaccinated and social distancing restrictions are eased further’ the centre will continue to build on their strong performance.

She continued: “Over 70% of our retail space remained open throughout the pandemic and this was reflected in the strong trading figures which tenants reported.

Belfast’s Park shopping centre

“The centre was able to maintain this even with social distancing measures and guidelines which we had in place throughout this period.

“Since the full reopening on April 30 retail giants such as Iceland, Home Bargains, Poundland and B&M Stores, have all reported strong trading, along with many other retailers including Jam Restaurant, Winemark, Specsavers, Subway, CCU Credit Union, Boots Pharmacy, Savers, O2, Card Factory, Mace and the Post Office.

“Retailers in the Centre have also reported increased footfall on the late nights we are open from Wednesday to Friday.

“Clothes, garden furniture, gardening utensils, plants and flowers, summer BBQ equipment and supplies, are all selling at a record rate as people seek to enjoy the summer months.

“A new baby clothes retailer, Wee Dotes, has opened with a fantastic range of stock available.

“Boots Pharmacy has also been administering Covid vaccines to people in the local community on a regular basis.

“The Park Centre offers a full range of retail services to our customers and we have noticed another considerable uplift since all our stores reopened.

“We are confident that as more people are vaccinated and social distancing restrictions are eased further, that we will continue to build on our strong performance.”

Outlining plans for the future, Ruth added: “We are planning now with increased optimism for events in the Centre in the time ahead, and we will have a series of community events to say thank you to the community for their amazing support during the period when restrictions were at their height.

“Retail businesses will need further support in the time ahead. Executive measures helped retailers in a big way during the pandemic period and now retailers need support to get back to pre-covid trading levels across the board.

“The future looks much brighter and we should all do our best to ensure that happens.”

