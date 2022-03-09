Bellissimo! Belfast says ‘Ciao’ to Fratelli following £250,000 investment

Fratelli, the ristorante, pizzeria and bar located in Belfast city centre, is reopening on Friday, March 25 thanks to a £250,000 investment boost.

Fratelli – Italian for ‘brothers’ – the revamped restaurant has been fully transformed and includes a spacious outdoor terrace, providing a bird’s-eye view over Great Victoria Street.

Fratelli shut its doors in March 2020, in line with the Executive’s directive on Covid-19 response measures. After the prolonged closure, its reopening marks a fresh start for the well-liked restaurant and confirms growing confidence in the city’s post-Covid recovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bellissimo! Belfast says ‘Ciao’ to Fratelli as popular Italian restaurant reopens

Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection managing director, said: “I am delighted to confirm that Fratelli will make a very welcome return to Belfast’s restaurant offering from March 25. After a prolonged closure, it’s great to see life returning to the city centre – bustling streets and many businesses reopen and trading. The reopening of the newly refurbished Grand Opera House, the gradual return of city workers and most notably a growing demand from diners have been major drivers in our decision to reinvest and reopen Fratelli. The city is more confident, future-focused and the time is right to invest in our Belfast estate.

“We reopened our second Belfast restaurant, Parisien, to diners in October last year and we’re thrilled to now have our full collection of hotels and restaurants reopen and fully trading once more after what has been an unprecedented, challenging period for the industry. Above all, we’re looking forward to welcoming back our fantastic team of dedicated staff and customers old and new to enjoy our fresh new look and our inspiring authentic Italian cuisine.”

Fratelli operations manager, Darshana Kasthuriarachchi, added: “With a fresh new look to complement its rustic Italian charm, mixed with a new menu, Fratelli is throwing open its doors once again to give city diners an exciting new Italian experience. I’m looking forward to welcoming customers back to Fratelli.”

Fratelli Ristorante, Pizzeria & Bar, Belfast, is part of Galgorm Collection’s range of hospitality properties which includes its sister restaurant, Fratelli at Galgorm, and sits alongside elegant French brasserie, Parisien.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.