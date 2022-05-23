Big Data Belfast is back with big world leaders

Analytics Engines CEO Dr Aislinn Rice

A ground-breaking data analytics conference returns to Belfast for the first time since 2019 when it attracted more than 550 delegates from 165 companies.

This year speakers from Disney Plus, Asos, Netflix, McLaren Racing and many more top brands will share their unique data experiences with the audience.

Big Data Belfast’s intensive one-day event first created by head of Analytics Engines Dr Aislinn Rice eight years ago will be held in the ICC Waterfront on Wednesday, May 25 and will showcase projects and case histories illustrating the phenomenal operational changes possible within businesses and organisations when data is fully accessible and used to drive decision-making.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Analytics Engines, Big Data Belfast has become the reference point for business and technology leaders across all sectors.

Analytics Engines CEO Dr Aislinn Rice, said: “The one-day conference is a valuable moment at which trends and opportunities emerging in business analytics, digital transformation, fintech, artificial intelligence and machine learning as well as cyber security are fully explored. We are particularly excited this year thanks to the calibre of speakers joining us.

“This sector has rapidly emerged in recent years to become central to the successful operation of increasing numbers of companies and public sector organisations,” says Dr Rice. “Big Data Belfast provides an opportunity for key leaders to come together, share their experiences and educate and inform new arrivals as well as older and established players.”

With support from headline sponsor EY, this year’s conference will present the very latest insights into the world of data, with a variety of speakers and panel sessions across a range of topics including AI & ML, Environmental Sustainability and Governance, Digital Transformation, and Business Analytics.

Gareth Kelly, head of Data Analytics at headline sponsors EY, added: “We are proud to support Big Data Belfast as headline sponsor for this year’s event. At EY we are passionate about supporting organisations in their growth and transformation objectives. Understanding how combining issues-led and technology-enabled approaches helps us get to the heart of how companies can thrive in the digital age. Big Data Belfast has established itself as a high watermark both in terms of speakers and the quality of the event itself. Great things happen when businesses work together and we’re very excited to be supporting the event as it returns to the ICC.”