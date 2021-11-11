Bperfect unveils winter wonderland showcase with Nadine Coyle this Sunday

The Winter Wonderland event will take place on Sunday, November 14, from 2pm to 6.30pm, at the Belfast’s Europa Hotel with a packed schedule, including a live make-up demo by one of the UK’s leading make-up artists, Stacey Marie, who will be showcasing her signature vibrant looks on model Ellie Kelly, plus live panel featuring BPerfect’s own Brendan McDowell.

With a complete entertainment package including expert make-up and hair demos, influencers, professional MUA advice, drag queens, 90s dance music, spot prizes, games and beauty giveaways, in-demand tickets for BPerfect Live are now selling fast.

BPerfect is famous for hosting lavish, fun-filled events. This year’s presentation looks set to exceed expectations and prime beauty fans for this season’s insta-worthy looks.

Bethan and Brendan from BPerfect

Multi-award-winning international hairdresser Denise Phillips will be demonstrating products from the revolutionary Voduz Hair range which she owns with BPerfect’s Brendan McDowell.

Hailed as a revolution in haircare, the unique Voduz hairstyling tools include a multi-functional Hot Tool employing infra-red technology to gently smooth every cuticle for a sleek and healthy style. In addition, a Blow Out Infrared Hair Dryer, Voduz ‘Knot Anymore’ Detangling Brush and the Voduz ‘Recharge’ Wireless Mini Straightener are all set to be best-sellers again this Christmas.

On arrival, each will receive a coveted BPerfect goody bag worth over £70 and stuffed with BPerfect and Megastore products, including P.Louise, Voduz and Doll Beauty.

They can then browse the exclusive Christmas sets and avail of the 10% discount on offer.

And to capture the perfect social media moment, there’s a bespoke Winterland Insta-Station providing the ‘BPerfect’ backdrop for selfies and group snaps.

And don’t forget there will be a special performance by the amazing Nadine Coyle.

BPerfect cosmetics was founded in 2012 by local businessman Brendan McDowell who started the company with a personal investment of just £500. Today, his range of on-trend make-up and beauty products are favoured by celebrities across the globe and stocked in over 2,000 retailers worldwide.

Brendan said: “We are delighted to be hosting this high-energy event to give our dedicated fans a much-needed lift after such a challenging year. We are excited to be showcasing new looks and ranges and sharing tips and tricks from the professional beauty world.

“Winterland promises to be a fun, entertainment-packed event with something for everyone. You can always rely on BPerfect to deliver magical winter sparkle and a beautiful experience for all lovers of quality cosmetics.”

BPerfect Live Winterland will take place at the Europa Hotel, Great Victoria Street, Belfast, on Sunday, November 14, with doors opening at 2pm. Entertainment will start at 3pm and conclude at 6.30pm.

