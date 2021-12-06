Carrickfergus businessman Gordon Penrose recognised for contribution to roofing industry

Gordon Penrose MBE has been awarded an award for Outstanding contribution to the roofing industry.

He received the accolade at the Pitched Roofing Awards in Manchester last month.

Gordon was previously awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list in recognition of his services to the roof slating and tiling industry.

Managing director of Penrose Roofing, he has played key roles in various roofing associations over the last 60 years.

He has been the president of both the National Federation of Roofing Contractors (NFRC) and the International Federation for the Roofing Trade (IFD).

Gordon has also served two terms as Chairman of the NFRC Northern Ireland region and chaired the NFRC’s competitions committee, which was responsible for organising roofing competitions.

As director of the Northern Ireland Roof Training Group, the local man was instrumental in helping to create apprenticeships for young people within the industry, as well as bringing key conferences to Belfast.

Gordon began his career as an apprentice with Dunfermline District Council and set up Penrose Roofing in 1967.

He is currently a livery member of the Worshipful Company of Tilers and Bricklayers (London Guild) as well as a Freeman of the City of London, Belfast Ambassador and Honorary life member of the Polish roofing federation.

