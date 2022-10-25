Despite some 50 huge tankers of gas waiting off Europe's coasts, consumers will not necessarily see any significant drop in prices.

The I newspaper reported yesterday that the cost of living crisis could begin to loosen its grip on the nation within months if sky-high energy bills fall in line with declining wholesale gas prices in Europe.

It reported that unusually warm weather across Europe and improved supplies saw the price of natural gas for November fall below €100 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Monday for the first time since June.

Over 50 tankers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are in the vicinity of Europe however consumers are not immediately benefitting because there are so few plants that can transform it back to gas. Plus, the tanker owners could make dramatically more profits by waiting to deliver until December.

However Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy at the NI Consumer Council, does not see any major price changes on the horizon. “Short term wholesale natural gas prices have fallen slightly, due to a decrease in demand brought about by a mild winter so farm,” he said. “However, prices for the future delivery of wholesale natural gas remain high."

Most natural gas and electricity suppliers purchase the energy they supply in increments over a 12 – 18 month period prior to delivering it to homes, he added.