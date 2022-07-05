Royal Mail managers set to become latest to strike in Northern Ireland

Royal Mail vans

The trade union Unite has announced a period of work-to-rule for Royal Mail managers across the UK, followed by a period of full strike action.

In Northern Ireland, 89% of Unite members who took part in a recent ballot voted in favour of a strike in a dispute centred on job losses and pay.

The Unite members in Northern Ireland also backed industrial action short-of-a-strike by 88%.

The union said 2,400 managers across the UK and including Northern Ireland will work to rule on July 15-19, followed by strike action on July 20-22.

A spokesperson for Unite said the industrial action is due to a Royal Mail plan to “cut 700 jobs and slash pay by up to £7,000.”

In a statement, the union said its members “have no other option but to take strike action as months of consultation have failed to persuade Royal Mail off a path which is a ruinous and needless course”.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “This business is awash with cash but it is putting profits and dividends for the few at the top ahead of its duties as a public service.

“There is not a single aspect of these cuts which is about improving customer service. They are being driven entirely by a culture of greed and profiteering which has seized a 500 year-old essential service, driving it close to ruin.”

She added: “Our members are determined to force the business to take a different path, and they have the full backing of Unite.”

Northern Ireland and the UK as a whole has faced significant disruption in recent months following strike action by workers in both the private and public sector.

It emerged on Monday that a strike by workers at private sector company Caterpillar, at its sites in both Larne and Belfast, had been called to a halt following a pay offer worth around 9%.

Another private sector strike, at flooring manufacturer Interface in Craigavon, was also brought to a halt following a pay offer worth over 15%.