Decision Time founders win at Digital DNA awards

Geoff and Sinead won the Founder(s) of the Year category, which recognises outstanding individuals from Northern Ireland who have made a significant contribution here or beyond by establishing a market leading business.

Now in their sixth year, the Digital DNA Awards are seen as Northern Ireland’s largest tech sector awards. They recognise, celebrate and promote the best tech talent from across NI.

Geoff and Sinead won for their role in founding and leading the growth of Decision Time to become a market-leading business with an outstanding customer-base across the UK and Ireland.

Geoff and Sinead Higgins, co-founders of Antrim based software company, Decision Time

Commenting on the win, Sinead, said: “This is an award for Decision Time as a whole. The success of the company is down to the incredible team we have and their commitment and expertise.” Geoff added: “Everyone in the business is thrilled by the award and see it as great recognition for some very hard work over many years.”

Further information about the awards is available at: https://www.digitaldna.org.uk/

