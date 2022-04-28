Derry city named regional winner in UK’s Top Towns for Business

The UK’s Top Towns for Business competition was being run by Enterprise Nation in partnership with Dell UK and Intel and aimed to shine a spotlight on the UK’s towns and cities that successfully nurture entrepreneurial spirit in order to make a lasting impact on local communities and the economy.

Locations across the UK were judged on a variety of different business-related sectors including connectivity, dedicated space, retail space, networks and leadership, and after Derry/Londonderry made it onto the shortlist for the NI award, a public vote saw the city come out on top.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been named as a regional winner for the UK Top Towns for Business 2022 competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city of Derry

“The fact that we have been shortlisted and now selected as the top location after a public vote once again highlights why our city and region is such a prime and attractive location for living, working and investment. The area offers so much to entrepreneurs and businesses, from connectivity to workshops to networking, and everything in between.