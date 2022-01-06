Dickson & Co (NI) Ltd acquires Limavady firm

This latest acquisition will further the company’s plans for expansion following its recent acquisition of E McParland Insurances of Newry earlier in the year, bringing the total number of acquisitions made by the business in its 29 years of trading to over 10.

Dickson & Co now has a network of seven offices across NI and has recently expanded into the GB market with representation in the Midlands. The company now trades with a premium value of nearly £30 million.

Over the past two years, the company has recruited two additional directors to strengthen their Board. Gavin Mitchell and Lynette McKeown bring with them extensive experience across broking and underwriting in the NI and GB insurance markets.

Lynette McKeown and Gavin Mitchell, directors of Dickson and Co Insurance Ltd

The firm also trades in the Republic of Ireland under its Dickson & Wilson Insurance Brokers Limited brand, following the acquisition and subsequent rebranding of the former Gunn Robinson Brokers, in 2019. The RoI operation is based in Dunboyne, Co Meath, and is jointly owned and operated with Wilson Insurance Brokers.

Ashley Dickson, managing director of Dickson & Co, said: “We are delighted to welcome Morrison’s and McParland’s into our family business. Eric Morrison and Sharon Armstrong, and Manny McParland all share our desire to offer high-quality insurance advice delivered locally across Northern Ireland. We intend to make further acquisitions to grow our business and to widen our presence throughout the province. We expect to announce further acquisitions early next year.”

The expansion of the business will be supported by the firm’s recent investment in its recently training academy, a state-of-the-art facility that will be used to train new and existing employees as its workforce grows.

Ashley and his wife Ruth, also a director and shareholder, established Dickson and Co in 1992 and the business remains 100% family-owned.

They are proud of the fact that their four sons are all involved in the business, which employs almost 100 staff. Dickson & Co Insurance Brokers is well known in NI as a result of its success over the past 29 years. The Dickson family is also known for its farming and property-owning operations and has gained significant success in motorsport.

