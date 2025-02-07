Pensioners facing delays with their Winter Fuel Payment can take action now ❄️

Eligible pensioners who haven’t received their Winter Fuel Payment can now contact the DWP

The payment of £200 or £300 helps Pension Credit claimants with energy costs in winter

Most payments were made automatically in November or December, with confirmation letters sent

This is the first year the payment has been means-tested, limiting eligibility to certain benefits

State Pension will rise by 4.1% in April, while other benefits increase by just 1.7%

Pensioners eligible for the DWP Winter Fuel Payment who have not yet received it can now contact the benefits department if they have not received their confirmation letter.

This lump sum payment of £200 or £300 is provided to households receiving Pension Credit to help cover higher energy costs during the colder months.

According to government guidance, most payments were made automatically in November or December.

Eligible pensioners should have received a letter detailing the amount they will receive, and the bank account the payment will be made into - typically the same one used for Pension Credit or other benefits.

Most pensioners who did not receive a letter or the payment in your account by January 29, 2025, are advised to contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

Do I need to contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre?

This is the first year the DWP has means-tested the Winter Fuel Payment. Instead of all pensioners over 66 receiving it, only those claiming certain benefits are eligible.

While Pension Credit is the main qualifying benefit, eligibility also includes those claiming or receiving:

Universal Credit

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income Support

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

If you have applied for one of these benefits but have not yet received a decision, there is no need to contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

Despite the Winter Fuel Payment being made means-tested, pensioners remain among the best-supported benefit claimants in the country, with the State Pension set to rise by 4.1% this April, thanks to the triple-lock system, which ensures pensions increase by the highest of inflation, wage growth, or 2.5%.

In contrast, other benefits, such as disability support and child-related payments, will see a smaller 1.7% increase, as their uprating is tied to the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate of inflation from the previous September.

In 2024, this figure was at its lowest in three years, meaning many working-age claimants will receive a much more modest uplift.

If you are eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment, you can also contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre if you:

Need to report a change in circumstances

Need to update your address or personal details

Wish to cancel future payments

Want to return a payment

Report any changes in circumstances as soon as possible, such as stopping a benefit, moving house, or moving into a care home, as these may affect your Winter Fuel Payment amount.

How do I contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre?

You can reach the Winter Fuel Payment Centre helpline at 0800 731 0160 or send a letter by post. For more information, head to the Government’s website.

When contacting the payment centre, be ready to provide your:

Name

Address

Date of birth

National Insurance (NI) number