Entrepreneur hosting workshop to help Afghan British Red Cross efforts

Entrepreneur James Blake

Founder and CEO of Lisburn headquartered Vindicta Digital Marketing Agency, James is holding the exclusive session to raise funds to support the British Red Cross, which is fundraising for an emergency appeal to help those suffering in Afghanistan.

The digital marketing workshop has already seen tremendous success raising over £900 in the first 24 hours of its launch. Each seat in the digital marketing workshop is priced at £15; however, donations of a higher amount are welcome.

James told his 50,000 + followers on social media: “I am delighted to announce an exclusive digital marketing workshop will be held on September 22 in aid of the British Red Cross. The workshop is capped at 300 places, and seats are filling up quickly.

“This is an excellent chance for business owners to not only develop their enterprises online using the principles of digital marketing but also help people in need. Our agency has generated over £48m in revenue for clients in the last year and I’m looking forward to sharing some of the marketing hacks that we utilise on a daily basis.

“I will personally match all donations made within the first 48 hours of the sale launch, and we thank each and every person who has donated so far.”

In Afghanistan, 18 million people require humanitarian assistance owing to decades of violence and years of a catastrophic drought. The British Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has been supporting the people of Afghanistan for more than 30 years.

The British Red Cross is present in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan, including distant rural regions, providing vital assistance, and supporting hospitals and medical institutions. It has over 150 clinics and health centres and 36 mobile health teams that traverse the whole country.

The British Red Cross is helping families through the various crises they’re facing right now, thanks to its network of employees and 40,000 volunteers. Any donations will assist in providing food, water, basic medical supplies, and medications, as well as water and shelter.

You can register for the workshop here: https://calendly.com/vindicta/digital-marketing-fundamentals-with-james-blake/2021-09-22T18:00:00+01:00?month=2021-09&date=2021-09-22

