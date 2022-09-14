Antrim firm MD claims public and private sectors working together in race to net zero is the only option

With the rising demand in electric vehicles, an Antrim managing director has welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with the policy makers on how companies should be supported going forward and how net zero targets will be met.

Gerard Galvin of ETRUX, which is part of the Jans Group, recently met with industry experts and government policy makers as part of the CBI NI EV Charging Infrastructure Working Group.

Over recent months, concerns had been expressed regarding the transition from diesel to electric vehicles and Gerard claims that having the support of public authorities and policy makers will help to ease those anxieties.

“As a company that aids the transition from diesel to electric vehicles through our EVolve Consultancy, we fully understand how daunting the journey can be for businesses,” said Gerard.

“Although the daily cost of running electric vehicles tends to be lower, companies are often faced with huge upfront costs and the lack of infrastructure is worrying, as well as rising inflation. I’m so pleased to see public sector authorities engaging with the industry and trying to understand the challenges that companies are currently facing – this will ultimately determine how successful the transition will be.”

With the net zero deadline of 2030 fast approaching, Gerard called for the engagement between the public and private sectors to continue.

He continued: “The only way that net zero can be deemed a success is if both the public and private sectors work together to help make the transition from diesel to electric as seamless and straightforward as possible.

“Having met recently with policy makers it was clear that both those in the public and the private sector understand the need to work alongside businesses. It was evident that some of the basic groundwork has been laid. I’m also very hopeful that consultancies like EVolve will also play a major role in this journey.

“The rise in electric vehicle demand can only be welcomed, and decision makers in the public and private sectors must continue the conversation and to collaborate if the transition is to be hailed a success.”