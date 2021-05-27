EW Training Academy to create opportunities for young people in print industry

Glenn Nelson, HP Indigo Press Operator, Northside Graphics and Richard Campbell, Operations Director, Northside Graphics

Founded in 1988, Northside Graphics Limited is Northern Ireland’s oldest and largest digital printing company and currently employs over 50 staff at its Dargan Crescent site.

Continued investment in its export strategy and e-commerce offering has enabled significant expansion for the firm in recent years. The company is now operating on a 24/7 basis and selling high volumes of digital print across the UK and Ireland through two dedicated websites, DigitalPrinting.co.uk and DigitalPrintingIreland.ie

Operations Director Richard Campbell explained that further growth in the past year, despite the pandemic, has enabled Northside to progress its plans for its new Training Academy sooner than expected. A the new Academy will be officially launch later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have always provided a training ground for young people within the industry and have, for many years, supported apprentices in partnership with Belfast Met,” he said.

“Plans to formalise our specialist Training Academy had to be put on hold last year due to Covid-19 and we anticipated revisiting them within the next two years.

“However, throughout the pandemic the company continued to perform steadily and, with demand for our service quickly recovering in line with the easing of lockdown measures last year, we were able to recruit an additional six employees.

“Strong projections for the year ahead mean that we have been able to bring forward our plans and officially launch our Northside Graphics Training Academy this month.”

Northside Graphics Limited is initially recruiting five apprentices aged 16-24.

The apprenticeships will be full-time, permanent positions commencing Wednesday, September 1 and will be offered in conjunction with Belfast Met, who will provide all training at the company’s premises.

All successful candidates will gain GQA Levels 2,3 and 4 in Printing over three years as part of the training scheme.

Applications for the Training Academy close on Wednesday, June 30.