Furniture sale at McAfee’s Ballycastle on Thursday

A modern upright piano

There are lots of antique pieces of furniture, clocks, paintings and collectibles included in the 600-lot sale.

The catalogue is available to view on line with easyliveauctions where viewers can see the vast selection of lots on offer. Among them is a selection of display cabinets, bookcases, cylinder and other desks, dining tables, a modern upright piano, large selection of armchair, easy and ocassional chairs, hall, side and other ocassional tables, harpsichord, large upholstered three seater settee and matching armchair, three piece leather suite and selection of bedroom furniture.

Paintings include a selection of Victorian art and later works by Hamilton Sloan, Echlin Neill and Gregory Moore. Collectibles include a selection of Royal Worcester, Austrian ware, ruby, Waterford Tyrone and other crystal, a collection of hummells, doultons and bunnykin figurines, lots of tea and dinner sets, silver plate, coin sets, mask jugs and oil lamps. Clocks include two longcase clocks, selection of wall and mantle clocks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viewing by appointment commences on Tuesday, January 18 from 11am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm and 6pm to 8pm and on Wednesday 19 from 2pm-5pm by appointment. A virtual tour of the saleroom is available to view on the McAfee Auctions website. The entire contents can be viewed on easyliveauctions.com where you can watch the sale live and bid on the evening of the sale. Further details from the auctioneers on 028 276 67669.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.