Giant family adventures just a small step away this autumn and winter

Media participants were guided through some of the leading family friendly experiences to be enjoyed this autumn and winter.

Belfast’s historic attraction was transformed as guests stepped through a wardrobe into Narnia’s winter wonderland, complete with faun.

From C.S. Lewis’ fantasy world, participants were transported into ‘nature’ as they mingled with the Cranfield Alpacas and learnt all about the cuddly creatures.

Jack Hooks enjoys some baking tips from Tracey Jeffery, Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen

Next stop was a crash course in living off the land, with expert bushman Rob Hill from the nature experience at Finnebrogue Woods Bushcraft and Wild Cooking.

Young and old attendees got hands on with essential survival and woodland bushcraft skills, including campcraft and shelter building.

Guests moved on to a recreation of one of Northern Ireland’s most loved attractions, the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, before seeing live demonstrations by Belfast’s award-winning science and discovery centre, W5.

Baking was on the menu, as Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen on Strangford Lough was recreated. Tracey Jeffrey guided the audience through demonstrations of homemade buttermilk soda bannock and hearty wheaten bread.

Northern Ireland Giant Spirit characters descend upon Belfast City Centre did you spot them? A host of captivating eye-catching characters made passers-by do a double take as they stopped traffic in Belfast City Centre to celebrate Northern Irelands Giant Spirit. The troupe of faces from past and present came together with Discover Northern Ireland to invite people to explore all the unique experiences to uncover now on their doorsteps during autumn and winter. With staycations still firmly on the horizon, the talented characters turned heads as they showcased and brought to life the wide variety of activities to enjoy in Northern Ireland. The cast of Giant Spirit Characters included Enchanted Winter Angels from Antrim Castle and Gardens, a Celtic Warrior from Navan Centre & Fort, Giants Causeway legends Finn McCool, Benadonner and Oonagh, Shipyard Worker form Titaninc Belfast, theatrical figures from National Museums NI, Captain Smith, Castle Ward Georgians, an out-of-this-world Astronaut from Armagh Obser

As guests enjoyed refreshments, including drinks from MacIvors Cider and Portavogie scampi, County Down magician and TikTok sensation Joel M, mesmerised the crowds with his unique repertoire of magic tricks.

Tourism NI, director of Marketing, Naomi Waite said: “It was a pleasure to be able to physically host members of the media once again and bring a flavour of some of our fantastic Northern Ireland family experiences together.

“We want to inspire people to embrace our giant spirit and the very best of Northern Ireland. The event showcased our wonderful attractions, as well as our world class food and drink and the giant spirit of our people.

“There is so much happening here throughout the autumn and winter months, from stand-out experiences in our world-renowned attractions to new and unique activities on our doorstep, your next giant adventure is just a small step away!”

Pictured at the event are Naomi Waite, director of marketing, Savanna Waite, TNI, Christine Clare, Georgian Character from Castle Ward and Pamela Houston, Cranfield Alpacas

Discover Northern Ireland has a range of experiences that will allow you to truly Embrace our Giant Spirit and make memories this autumn and winter. For more inspiration visit: www.discovernorthernireland.com

Always follow current Covid-19 travel advice and guidelines before planning and while visiting. Visit nidirect.gov.uk and check that the provider has been accredited with the “We’re Good to Go” industry standard.

