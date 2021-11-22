Harlequin celebrates over 40 years of true excellence

Laurance Coey, managing director and Nicola Coey, admin director

Headquartered in Moira, Harlequin (formerly Clarehill Plastics) was founded by Mrs May Gracey in 1981 to pioneer the manufacture and supply of rotationally moulded plastic products.

Over the past 40 years, Harlequin has grown into a leading manufacturer of innovative polyethylene storage tanks and systems.

Forty years of experience has given them a unique insight and vision, and a practical approach to innovation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harlequin family has grown from three people in 1981 to the present 105.

Not only has staff strength grown, but they have also invested further in technology and a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in East Kirkby. While the company’s services and operations have expanded, their underlying principles have remained constant.

Managing director, Laurance Coey, said: “We have enjoyed a significant period of growth in the last 40 years and have ambitious plans for the future. Innovation is at the heart of our business.

“Our customers across the UK and internationally recognise the investment we make in continuous product development as well as the lengths our team go to provide exceptional customer service.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.