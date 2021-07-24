Hughes Insurance donation to Woodland Trust NI helps restore Faughan Valley

As part of an on-going partnership, Hughes Insurance has been donating £2 to the Woodland Trust NI for every one of its customers that has chosen to make the switch to email communications in favour of paper. So far, over 12,000 customers have chosen paperless communications and a subsequent £24,646 has been donated by Hughes Insurance to Woodland Trust NI.

The funds are supporting Woodland Trust NI to revitalise landscape in the Faughan Valley area, an area of strategic importance on the outskirts of Derry~Londonderry. The Trust’s work here, creating new native woodland and eradicating invasive species of plants, helps to stabilise riverbanks and reduce flood impact on the outskirts of a city that is deemed a high-risk area for flooding.

The Woodland Trust NI is currently collaborating with landowners and communities in the area, to create a resilient wooded landscape to protect wildlife and to create a safe space for locals to enjoy. The activity reflects the charity’s work across Northern Ireland which is focused on fighting climate change by planting more trees, whilst also reinstating natural beauty.

Iain Heap, Director at Hughes Insurance with Woodland Trust NI Director, Ian McCurley

Ian McCurley, Director of Woodland Trust NI said: “Northern Ireland’s woodland cover is the lowest in Europe at just 8% and only 0.04% of that is ancient woodland. At Woodland Trust NI, our vision is to protect, restore and connect ancient woodland for people, wildlife and the economy and the funding from Hughes Insurance is helping us to implement this in the Faughan Valley. It is fantastic to have such a prominent local business support our vision of a Northern Ireland rich in native woods and trees for people and wildlife.”

He added: “Managing environmental sustainability remains a challenge for businesses here in Northern Ireland and both organisations are committed to making an impact together in 2021. Hughes Insurance is an excellent example of an organisation who are committed to reducing their carbon footprint by switching to e-comms. To date, our collective effort has resulted in the planting of hundreds of trees across Northern Ireland and I look forward to continuing our work together.”

Bernie McHugh Sonner, Director at Hughes Insurance said: “At Hughes Insurance, we’re committed to reducing our carbon footprint and are passionate about continuing our positive contribution to our partners at the Woodland Trust NI. Trees play a vital role both in oxygenating and in removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which is essential to maintaining our climate and biodiversity and we would like to thank all of our customers who have made the switch to e-comms and helped us to support the restoration of ancient woodland in the Faughan Valley. We look forward to continuing this partnership throughout 2021 to bring more positive outcomes to landscapes across Northern Ireland.”

It is also hoped that the firm’s recent switch to a remote working model will further reduce its carbon footprint as staff reduce the carbon emissions previously generated by their daily commute.

