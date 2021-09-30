Jobs help offer from Wrightbus as furlough comes to an end

Wrightbus, based in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, is actively recruiting for up to 300 permanent jobs after winning a string of orders from the UK and Ireland.

The furlough scheme closes today (Thursday) with around one million people still on the scheme. Many forecasters, including the Bank of England, are expecting a rise in unemployment as the scheme ends.

Nicola McCloskey, HR director at Wrightbus, said: “We know that the ending of the furlough scheme will cause a great deal of uncertainty for many people and we know that some people may, sadly, lose their jobs.

New Wrightbus MD Neil Collins

“At Wrightbus, we are at the forefront of zero-emission bus manufacturing. We have recently unveiled two new single deck zero-emission buses, which will be built right here in Northern Ireland.

“We’re continuing to invest not only in employees, but in the technological advances that will keep our buses at the very pinnacle of the industry. We are actively recruiting to roles across the business, from office staff to coachbuilders and electrical engineers - and we would be only too happy to hear from anyone who is affected by the ending of furlough.

“I’m proud to say Wrightbus is firmly back in business, creating jobs not just in Northern Ireland but indirectly across the entire UK supply chain.”

