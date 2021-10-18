Lots and lots at Loughgall sale this Thursday night

There are lots of antique pieces of furniture, collectibles, clocks, pictures, silver and a private collection of silver included in the 450 lot sale.

Among the many pieces of furniture are a very good sized extending dining room table and eight chair set, two bureau bookcases, two door bookcase, choice of two mahogany framed settees, lots of useful chest of drawers, double pedestal oak writing desk, oak monks bench, marble topped commode, sewing box, duchess dressing table, mirror doored wardrobes, turn over leaf tea and card tables, shaped front mahogany sideboard, fall front writing bureau, lots of easy chairs, open armchairs, hall chairs and pairs and other occasional chairs, writing desk, oak coffer, lovely pair of table top mahogany display cabinets, bedside cabinets, corner cupboards.

Collectibles include two tall silver plated oil lamps and shades, pieces of moorcroft, collection of worcester, doulton stoneware, ruby, beswick, belleek, cloisonne, mary gregory, crown derby, waterford and other crystal, doulton, hummell and other figurines, superb worcester and brass standard lamp etc.

Other lots include a very good collection and selection of solid silver, brass including a collection of shell craftwork, lots of pairs and large mirrors, table lamps, tea and dinner sets, copperware, early bronze figurine, coal scuttles, collection of brass canons and writing boxes.

Viewing for the sale takes place this Wednesday, October 20 from 11am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm and 6pm to 8pm by appointment and virtual tour of the saleroom is available to view on McAfee Auctions website.

The entire contents can be viewed on easyliveauctions.com where you may also watch the sale live and bid live on the evening of the sale.

Further particulars from auctioneers on 028 276 67669.

