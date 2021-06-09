Mary Portas to discuss ‘Kindness Economy’ and changing consumer habits at Female Entrepreneurs Conference

The two-day virtual event, which will be broadcast live from Belfast and Dublin, will feature a keynote speech from ‘Queen of Shops’ Portas, examining how businesses can reset post-pandemic and build back better.

Among the topics to be discussed is the ‘Kindness Economy’, a new value system built around the pillars of sustainability and corporate social responsibility. Portas believes that, in order for businesses to thrive, they must first understand the fundamental role they play in the fabric of our lives. A balance between commerce and social progress is critical, as people don’t just want to buy from brands. They want to buy into them.

The conference will take place tomorrow (Thursday, June 10) and Friday 11. Beginning at 9am with Breakfast Networking, both days will be hosted by Sarah Travers and Norah Casey, with motivational panel discussions on ambition and mindset, and insights into how changing consumer behaviours will develop in the post-pandemic world.

Mary Portas, retail consultant and broadcaster

The array of international business leaders and entrepreneurs confirmed to speak at the event include:

Mary Portas (Keynote Day One): Queen of Shops, entrepreneur and government advisor

Orla Kiely (Keynote Day Two): Contemporary Irish designer

Bill Liao – Entrepreneur, Investor & Co-Founder of Coderdojo

Alyson Hogg MBE – Creator and founder of Vita Liberata

Dr Roisin Molloy – Health Tech entrepreneur

Elizabeth Buchanan – Chief Commercial Officer at Rokt

Sorcha McKenna – Head of McKinsey Ireland

Pamela Laird – Beauty expert and brand owner

Pauric McGowan – Professor of Entrepreneurship and Business Development

Susan Nightingale – Senior Manager with British Business Bank

Caroline O’Neill – Founder of DIGG For Success and winner of 2021 NI’s Inspirational Woman of the Year award

Teri Smith – Manager in the Enterprise Ireland High Potential Start Up Division

Anna Beggan – Tughans Partner and IPLS tutor.

For information, please visit: https://www.womeninbusinessni.com/Events/WIB-Conferences/All-Island-Female-Entrepreneurs-Conference.aspx

