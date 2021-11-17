McClean’s celebrate 30 years serving community at Faughan Valley Service Station

Rebranded to SPAR in 1991, the store has employed many people from the local area and expanded its workforce from five in the 1990s to over 16 in 2021. Manager Victoria Brandon leads this customer service orientated team.

John McClean explained; “Since 1991, we’ve provided essential services on the Glenshane Road, which not only provide for our local community of Drumahoe, but those travelling between Derry and Belfast on the A6 main road. Over the years we’ve continually invested to upgrade our store and keep it up to date for our shoppers and mortorists.”

The local community has also benefited from the store, with support going to Drumahoe Primary School to provide sports day kits and donations from the store’s clothing bank. The pupils also let their creativity run wild with the store’s colouring competitions to provide some excellent artwork throughout the shop.

Faghan Valley Service Station owners Asrun and John McClean (centre) are joined by team members (from left) Samantha Cooke, Joshua Cunningham and Jenna Cooke as they celebrate 30 years of serving the local community with SPAR NI and their store and services on the Glenshane Road.

To mark the milestone, John and Asrun received a commemorative plaque from Henderson Group who own the SPAR brand in Northern Ireland.

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group added: “This is a fantastic milestone for the McClean’s to reach. Their store has been providing convenient services to local shoppers for 30 years now with their impressive grocery and filling station offering on the A6 busy arterial route.

“On behalf of the Group, I’d like to congratulate the whole team on their 30th anniversary. They’re celebrating alongside the SPAR brand’s 60th anniversary in Northern Ireland and it is a pleasure to have such successful businesses like the McClean’s as retail partners.”

