Phil Collins lived in Belfast in the 1990s and graduated from Ulster University’s Master of Fine Art (MFA) course in 2000, before earning global recognition

Acclaimed international artist Phil Collins has hosted the UK and Ireland premiere of Mixtape #1, an unorthodox view of his decades-long work in moving image, in Belfast, the city where he studied his craft before embarking on a distinguished career as a visual artist.

The Ulster University alumnus returns to the Belfast School of Art as it celebrates its 175th anniversary to present Mixtape #1 and launch the beginning of a new, long-term commissioning partnership with Ulster Presents and Outburst Arts.

Mixtape #1 premiered at the Ulster University Art Gallery on Thursday and runs from 10am-6pm Monday–Saturday until Thursday, December 5. Admission to the exhibition is free and is presented as part of the 18th Outburst Queer Arts Festival.

Drawing its title and concept from a devotional form of music compilation, Mixtape #1 is a genre-bending collection which brings together a heady blend of episodes, excerpts, off-cuts, and ‘wild footage’ from Phil’s extensive filmography. Notorious for its tendency, and tenderness, towards poetic overture, insinuation and desire, the mixtape foregrounds interactions between form and feeling, and underlines proximities between giver and receiver.

Such connections have long characterised Collins’ practice and are revealed here as sustained techniques of production.

A socially engaged artist, community organiser and educator, Phil Collins lived in Belfast in the 1990s and graduated from Ulster University’s Master of Fine Art (MFA) course in 2000, before earning global recognition and, amongst other distinctions, a Turner prize nomination for his practice which addresses the intersections of art, politics and popular culture.

Speaking as he returns to Belfast for the UK and Ireland premiere of Mixtape #1, Phil Collins, said: “It is always an unbridled pleasure being back in Belfast. In the years when I lived and studied in the city, the art school was a beacon for misfits and a crucible of ideas, encounters and creative freedom through which you could, individually and collectively, write yourselves anew.

"The generosity and thoughtful guidance of teachers like Alastair MacLennan, Mary McIntyre and Willie Doherty established a spirit of inquiry and reckoning with the contested political sphere, both within and outside the school itself. With the city’s strong DIY culture of making things happen, in large part this took place as much on the dance floor at Conor Hall, the Penny Farthing Bar, Kelly’s in Portrush or in the early days at the Kremlin, as it did making and showing work in public space or at the MFA studios. It was a transformative, intoxicating time for which I am entirely grateful.

"I’m pleased to be able to take part in the 175th anniversary celebrations of the Belfast School of Art, a cornerstone of the city’s artistic and cultural history, and to embark on a new partnership with Ulster Presents and Outburst Arts for more collaborative projects in the future.”

Dr Brian Dixon, Head of the Belfast School of Art, added: “We are proud to celebrate Phil Collins and his multifaceted practice as we host the launch of Mixtape #1. An acclaimed international artist, Phil has exhibited his work globally since he graduated from our MFA in 2000 and we are thrilled to have him open our 175th anniversary celebrations at the Belfast School of Art.”

175 years of the Belfast School of Art

Now based between Berlin and Cologne, Phil unveiled his work in Belfast during the 175th anniversary celebrations of the Belfast School of Art. The anniversary celebrations feature a two-week intensive programme from Wednesday, November 13 – Friday 22, with a special series of events, activities, and lectures on the theme of Celebrating Past, Present and Future. There will also be an incredible exhibit of objects and memories from the School and those who have passed through it.

Acclaimed international visual artist, filmmaker, cultural organiser, and educator Phil Collins will host the UK and Ireland premiere of Mixtape #1 (October 31 – December 5) an unorthodox view of his decades-long work in moving image, in Belfast, the city where he studied his craft before embarking on a distinguished career as a visual artist. He is internationally renowned for a socially engaged practice that addresses the intersections of art, politics and popular culture.

An exclusive live art performance by Alastair MacLennan (November 22), one of the UK’s most significant and prolific performance artists and a founding member of Belfast's Bbeyond Performance Art International.

A celebration event with the Ulster Museum marking the 50th Anniversary of Joseph Beuys’ visit to Belfast (November 19). A significant encounter that led to a strong relationship between Beuys’ visit and the establishment of the Masters of Fine Art, a prestigious Masters programme. Beuys was influential on social issues, sustainability and the environment and had a lasting legacy on the programme.

The Chancellor’s address: in Conversation with Colin Davidson– globally-acclaimed artist and University Chancellor will deliver the 175 address (November 18). He will reflect on the wider role of the Belfast School of Art in shaping the cultural fabric of the city and on the role of the School in the institution and the value of a creative arts education in the twentieth-first century.

A keynote address by world-renowned Irish artist and BSoA alumna Alice Maher (20 November) who will share her reflections on her time on the MFA Fine Art programme and the profound influence Belfast has had on her work. Following on, a broader panel, comprised of MFA alumni through the decades, will then explore the wider impact and legacy of the programme, underscoring its role in fostering a dynamic artistic community, deeply intertwined with the cultural fabric of the region.

Internationally recognised painter, sculptor and illustrator Oliver Jeffers will also give an Irish Institute of Designers lecture, reflecting on his time at BSoA (November 25).

An exhibition (November 4-30) showcasing the historical, social and cultural journey of the Belfast School of Art with selected objects from our archive and smaller mementos drawn from former staff, graduates and members of the public. Exhibiting on the ground floor of the BA (Belfast School of Art) building, it will include a walk through time line of the school’s history, displaying objects of historical significance.

There will be a series of talks and workshops Celebrating Diversity, Celebrating Community, Celebrating the Past, the Present and The Future.